Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Lomberg scores in OT to lift Panthers past Lightning, 6-5

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) scrap during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Panthers Lightning Hockey
Posted at 10:28 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 22:28:46-04

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback and give the Florida Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.

The Panthers cut the Lightning’s lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Lightning took a 5-3 lead into the final period.

But the reigning Stanley Cup champions couldn’t put the Panthers away, yielding a power-play goal to Patric Hornqvist and Gustav Forsling’s equalizer with 3:07 remaining.Game 4 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.