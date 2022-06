TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts are back in action after a stunning last minute goal secured a 3-2 victory in Game 3.

Tampa Bay is looking to even the series up at two a piece after the Rangers took the first two games of the series.

No quit in this team. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xk3DllVQER — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 7, 2022

Keep up with key moments from Game 4 action with this live story:

PERIOD 1