Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Lightning strike twice, lead Canadiens 2-1 after 1st period

items.[0].image.alt
Ryan French
lightning-strike.png
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 21:57:18-04

MONTREAL (AP) — Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman scored in an early 1:35 span and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning led the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 after one period Friday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens responded with Phillip Danault scoring with 8:44 left in the period in the first Stanley Cup Final game in Montreal since the Canadiens won their 24th title in Game 5 against the Wayne Gretzky-led Los Angeles Kings on June 9, 1993. The Lightning lead the series 2-0 and have scored the first goal in each of the three games.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.