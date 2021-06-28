Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Lightning increase fan capacity at Amalie Arena to 16,300 for Stanley Cup Final

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) before Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Hurricanes Lightning Hockey
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 16:06:37-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning has bumped up fan capacity at Amalie Arena to 16,300 fans for the Stanley Cup Final.

LATEST COVERAGE: QUEST FOR THE CUP

The Lightning will take on the Montreal Canadiens for the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 is set for Monday, June 28, at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.