Lightning increase fan capacity at Amalie Arena to 16,300 for Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning has bumped up fan capacity at Amalie Arena to 16,300 fans for the Stanley Cup Final.
Max postseason capacity per round:
Rd 1 vs. FLA: 9,000 (47%)
Rd 2 vs. CAR: 13,500 (71%)
Semi vs. NYI: 14,800 (78%)#GoBolts #StanleyCup
The Lightning will take on the Montreal Canadiens for the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 is set for Monday, June 28, at 8 p.m.