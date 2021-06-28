Lightning increase fan capacity at Amalie Arena to 16,300 for Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning has bumped up fan capacity at Amalie Arena to 16,300 fans for the Stanley Cup Final.

LATEST COVERAGE: QUEST FOR THE CUP

Lightning bumping up fan capacity to 16,300 fans for #StanleyCupFinal games at @AmalieArena.



Max postseason capacity per round:

Rd 1 vs. FLA: 9,000 (47%)

Rd 2 vs. CAR: 13,500 (71%)

Semi vs. NYI: 14,800 (78%)#GoBolts #StanleyCup — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) June 28, 2021

The Lightning will take on the Montreal Canadiens for the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 is set for Monday, June 28, at 8 p.m.

