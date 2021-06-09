Lightning beat Hurricanes to advance in playoffs, await winner of Bruins-Islanders

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are moving on!

A 2-0 victory Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes punched Tampa Bay's ticket to the Stanley Cup Semifinals, as they won the best-of-7 series 4-1.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was flawless with a 29 save shutout.

Now the Bolts await the winner of the Boston Bruins-New York Islanders series, which the Islanders currently lead 3-2.

Brayden Point and Ross Colton had the two goals for Tampa Bay in the clinching game.

Vasilevskiy posted his third straight shutout in a series-clinching victory, helping the Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round series in five games.

Tampa Bay won all three road games played in the series, bringing the team's playoff road record to 5-1.

It was a frustrating finish for the Hurricanes, who were in the playoffs for the third straight season after a nine-season drought. They won the Central Division title for their first division crown since winning the Cup in 2006, and were in the Presidents’ Trophy race until the final week of the season.

