Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Kucherov leads Lightning over Canadiens 5-1 in Game 1

items.[0].videoTitle
Tampa Bay defeats Montreal 5-1 in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
Erik Cernak
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 23:23:38-04

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 18 saves to outplay Carey Price and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Kucherov put the defending champs up 3-1 two minutes into the third period. He scored again at 11:25 of the third, then assisted on Steven Stamkos’ power-play goal that made it 5-1 with just over a minute to go.

The Canadiens had not given up a power-play goal in an NHL playoff-record 13 consecutive games.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Tampa.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.