Game 3 Preview: Lightning look to hold home ice against Leafs

TAMPA, Fla. — It's game day! After bouncing back with a 5-3 victory in Game 2 to tie the series, the Lightning will look to hold home ice in Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Friday's match-up starts at 7:30 p.m., and will be televised on TBS and Bally Sports Sun.

In Game 2, the Bolts were paced by Victor Hedman who had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game. Goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in the game.

The Lightning have defended home ice well this year finishing the regular season with a 27-8-6 inside the friendly confines of Amalie Arena. However, Tampa Bay is 6-7 in playoff home openers, historically. This is the first time the Lightning are playing a home playoff game since a clinching Game 5 victory vs. Montreal in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

If you can't make it to the game, watch parties will be hosted around Tampa Bay to cheer on the Bolts.

WFTS Watch Quest for the Cup Friday at 7:00 p.m. on Your ABC Action News Station.

The ABC Action News team is tracking the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Quest for the Cup. Before the puck drops tonight, watch our Special Presentation for the latest pre-game developments, keys to the game and fan excitement. You can also watch on ABC Action News Plus— free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.