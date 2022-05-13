Bolts survive with 4-3 OT win, Game 7 Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning stay alive with a nerve-wracking 4-3 OT win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal with 1:56 remaining in the sudden death overtime.

The Bolts jumped out to an early 1-0 lead before allowing three straight Maple Leafs goals.

Tampa tied the game late in the third period on a 5-3 Power Play goal by Nikita Kucherov.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy anchored the Lightning defense with 30 saves.

Game 7 will be in Toronto Saturday. A time for the match-up has yet to be determined.