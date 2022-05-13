Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Bolts survive with 4-3 OT win, Game 7 Saturday

Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal for the Bolts in Overtime to force a Game 7.
Maple Leafs Lightning Hockey
Posted at 11:05 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 23:21:41-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning stay alive with a nerve-wracking 4-3 OT win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal with 1:56 remaining in the sudden death overtime.

The Bolts jumped out to an early 1-0 lead before allowing three straight Maple Leafs goals.

Tampa tied the game late in the third period on a 5-3 Power Play goal by Nikita Kucherov.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy anchored the Lightning defense with 30 saves.

Game 7 will be in Toronto Saturday. A time for the match-up has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!