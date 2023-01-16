PHOTOS: Bucs face Cowboys in playoff game at Ray Jay

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) pressures Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) shouts before an NFL wild-card football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Fans watch teams warm up before an NFL wild-card football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Fans cheer as teams warm up before an NFL wild-card football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) makes a touchdown catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) shouts before an NFL wild-card football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) shouts before an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Fans watch teams warm up before an NFL wild-card football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL wild-card football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (66) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) shouts before an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warsm up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) shouts before an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Fans watch teams warm up before an NFL wild-card football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warsm up before an NFL wild-card football gameagainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan holds two replica Super Bowl trophys before an NFL wild-card football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) works under pressure against Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) is hit by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers special teams after a punt during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) works under pressure against Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins is stopped by the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) vies for the ball between Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Dallas Cowboys kept the ball. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. hits Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) makes a touchdown catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tries to tackle Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs into the end zone on a touchdown carry during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his touchdown with Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) runs in the end zone after his interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) runs in the end zone after his interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) celebrates intercepting the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (16) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) runs in the end zone after his interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (16) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) celebrates with safety Israel Mukuamu after intercepting the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) breaks up a pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Nolan Turner (34) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) misses the extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) works in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) makes the touchdown catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next