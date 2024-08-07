Filipino gymnast awarded condo, ramen, free colonoscopies after winning gold at Olympics

Would you rather get a life supply of ramen and a fully furnished condo or a chunk of gold? Lucky for Carlos Yulo, he doesn't have to choose.

The Filipino gymnast became his country's first-ever male Olympic gold medalist after his floor routine on Saturday, and then won another gold for his floor routine the following day. But he's not only going home with the medals and the title of the Philippines' second athlete to ever take home gold.

The country's government and multiple companies have since announced a slew of prizes they're awarding to Yulo for his feat, from housing to food and even hospital procedures.

Firstly, all gold medalists representing the Phillippines get a free home, but Filipino real estate company Megaworld also said it would award each of the country's gold medalists a fully-furnished, two-bedroom condo worth 24,000,000 Phillippine pesos, or about $415,000, in Taguig City. This means Yulo's going home to two brand new pads.

There's a big cash prize too, thanks to the government. The Phillippine House of Representatives will grant 6,000,000 Phillippine pesos, or about $104,000, according to local outlet Philstar.com, and the country's Republic Act 10699 — or the National Athletes, Coaches and Trainers Benefits and Incentives Act — awards 10,000,000 Phillippine pesos, or about $173,000, to any athlete who wins an Olympic gold medal.

The chair of the country's Committee on Ways and Means even recommended the act be renamed in Yulo's honor in sponsoring a bill to exempt taxes from rewards and donations athletes receive for competing in international sports competitions, which was approved.

Also waiting for Yulo at home are free university credits at the University of Mindanao, an iPhone 16, and a lifetime supply of free ramen, mac and cheese, grilled chicken and buffets from various local restaurants. And when he turns 45, he gets a lifetime of free consultations and colonoscopies from a gastroenterologist who made the offer.

Other offers on the table include free headlights for his vehicle, free phone cases and free wedding photography services, according to The Guardian.

And the Philippines still has more athletes competing in the Olympics with golf and weightlifting ahead, so only time will tell if Yulo will be alone in his shower of prizes.