Whoops: Team USA men's curling gets women's gold medals by accident

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Gold medalists the United States react during the victory ceremony following the Curling Men's Gold Medal game on day fifteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 24, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

Accidents happen. Even at the Olympics.

One of the most inspiring American Olympic stories in recent memory, the rags-to-riches journey of Team USA curling and the first-ever Olympic gold medal in curling, ended in Pyeongchang, South Korea with a silly sidelight.

Team USA got their gold medals and proudly sang the National Anthem. Then they went off the podium and, as they looked at the medals they worked a lifetime for, they discovered...um...uh...

Just another fun twist in the story of these lovable guys who, six days ago, were fighting for their Olympic lives and facing elimination, then turned it around and won five straight must-win matches to take home gold.

The right gold, after the "oops" moment.

