US sprinter Allyson Felix wins record 10th track medal with bronze finish

TOKYO — Allyson Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal with a bronze in the 400 meters. She finished two spots behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Miller-Uibo defended her 400-meter title in a time of 48.36 seconds. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second a full .84 seconds behind Miller-Uibo.

It was a far less dramatic finish than in 2016 when Miller-Uibo dived at the finish line to edge out Felix for the gold.

Felix now has more Olympic track and field medals than any woman in history. She came into the Tokyo Games even with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey.

Felix has also now tied Carl Lewis for the title of most decorated Olympic track athlete in U.S. history, CBS Sports reports.

This was the fifth Summer Games that the 35-year-old mother has competed in.