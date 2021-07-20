6 members of Poland's swim team sent home from Olympics due to admin error

Some of Poland's national swimming team members were unhappy after the team had to send six of them home from the Tokyo Olympics because too many were selected due to an administrative error.

Under the International Swimming Federation (FINA), which is the international federation of water sports, only 17 people can be on the team - Poland picked 23, the New York Post reported.

On Facebook, Alicja Tchórz voiced her frustration about the error.

"Imagine dedicating 5 years of your life and striving for another start at the most important sporting event, giving up on kate training, giving up your private life and work, sacrificing your family, etc. Your dedication is fruitful with a total flop," Tchórz said. "Six days before the grand finale, it turns out that you were denied your dreams because of the incompetence of third parties. It's hard to gather your thoughts, and there are a few hours left to pack your suitcase."

In a statement, which Reuters and USA Today obtained, Polish Swimming Federation president Pawel Slominski said that this type of "situation should not take place" and the swimmers' reaction "is understandable to me and justified."