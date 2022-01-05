Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa canceled

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has had his visa canceled and been denied entry to Australia after arriving in Melbourne to defend his title at the season-opening tennis major.

The Australian Border Force says Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet entry requirements and will be removed from the country.

The top-ranked Djokovic flew in after receiving a medical exemption from strict vaccination requirements in place for the Australian Open.

Australian media reported that Djokovic's team had applied for the wrong type of visa.

According to the Associated Press, his lawyers are expected to appeal the decision.

It led Serbia's president to blast the "harassment" of the 20-time major winner.