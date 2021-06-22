NBA releases entire list of team representatives for 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, which will determine the order of selection for the first 14 picks of this year's NBA Draft, is Tuesday.

On Monday, the NBA released the individuals who will represent their respective teams.

TEAM REPS

The 12th pick of the 2018 draft Miles Bridges, will represent the Charlotte Hornets

For the Chicago Bulls, general manager Marc Eversley will represent the organization Tuesday.

For the Detroit Pistons, NBA legend Ben Wallace will be the team's representative.

For the Golden State Warriors, Rick Welts, the franchise's president, will represent the organization.

The Houston Rockets will have the greatest player in franchise history Hakeem Olajuwon as their draft lottery representative.

For the Indiana Pacers, Nancy Leonard, the wife of the late Pacers’ Hall of Fame coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard, will be the team’s representative.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rookie of the Year runner-up Anthony Edwards will represent the team.

For the New Orleans Pelicans, the team's vice president of basketball operations, Swin Cash, will be the team's rep.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, former center and current OKC Blue GM, Nazr Mohammed, will represent the team at the NBA Draft Lottery.

For the Orlando Magic, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman will represent the team.

For the Sacramento Kings, general manager Monte McNair will represent the team during the virtual draft lottery.

For the San Antonio Spurs, the team's managing partner, Peter J. Holt, will represent Tuesday.

For the Toronto Raptors, 27-year-old guard Fred VanVleet will represent Toronto at the lottery.

It will be broadcasted live at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.