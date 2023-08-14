Watch Now
Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for 'The Blind Side,' sues to end Tuohys' conservatorship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former NFL tackle Michael Oher has filed a petition in a Tennessee probate court saying the couple he thought adopted him actually remain his conservators.

Oher accuses Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him nearly two decades ago by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents.

The petition filed in Shelby County Probate Court asks for the conservatorship to be terminated along with asking for a full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story.

He also asks to be paid what he's owed with interest and damages. The Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side” was based on Oher's relationship with the Tuohys.

