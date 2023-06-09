Lowe brothers prepare to square off at the Trop

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It will be a family affair at Tropicana Field when the Rays host the Texas Rangers this weekend.

Tampa Bay outfielder Josh Lowe will play against his brother, Rangers first baseman and former Ray, Nathaniel. It will be the first time the two have faced each other at the Major League level.

"I think every kid that plays baseball growing up, their dream is to be in the major leagues," Josh said in the Rays clubhouse. "Just to do it yourself and also see your sibling do it is something that not many people are able to say or able to watch. It’s pretty cool to think about. The both of us being here and enjoying that together."

Josh, 25, is having an All-Star-caliber season for the Rays. In his first season on the big league roster, he's hitting .295 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. Nathaniel, 27, isn't far behind at .279, 7 and 37.

Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow thinks Josh is one of a handful of Rays who belong on the All-Star team.

"I feel like half our team could go to the All-Star Game," Glasnow said as he tried to make his list. "Like [Josh] Lowe, [Shane McClanahan], obviously. There are so many people. [Isaac] Paredes, Yandy [Diaz] for sure. Wander [Franco]."

Glasnow laughed and decided to turn in the entire line-up card. "Yeah, name them all. It's basically like the starting nine. We’ll see how that goes. But I hope we have like six-plus. I think we should."

Tyler didn't forget to mention left fielder Randy Arozarena, who caught fire leading up to the season in the World Baseball Classic and never slowed down.

"He’s just been like the guy who provides all the energy here. He’s been extremely consistent all year long," Glasnow added. "He’s always been the same dude coming to the field. He’s always just been like that funny personality. Same dude, good teammate. And he’s just very good at baseball."

Arozarena's hitting .289 with 12 home runs and a team-high 43 RBIs.

Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz is having a career-best season so far. He leads the team with a .316 batting average, and he's tied with Arozarena for the team lead with 12 home runs.

"Everyone," Diaz joked via translator Manny Navarro when he was asked which Rays deserve to go to the mid-summer classic. "Even all the staff here deserves to be in the All-Star Game."

Entering play Friday, the Rays have the best record in baseball at 46-19. They're also a major league-best 29-6 at home. Texas enters the weekend with a mark of 40-21.