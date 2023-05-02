Lightning's Vasilevskiy says he struggled with heavy workload

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn't know if the heavy workload over the past four seasons is to blame.

But in the second half of this season, he feels as if his body let him down.

And Vasilevskiy believes he knows why.

“My mistake was that I didn’t really pay attention to my recovery,” Vasilevskiy said on Tuesday, three days after Tampa Bay was eliminated by Toronto in a first-round playoff series.

“The first 30, 35 games, I felt as usual, but then me and my body weren’t on the same page, I guess," Vasilevskiy added. “All those small injuries came out at the same time. Good lessons, another experience. This season really showed me that I have to be smart about it. So, if I want to be a workhorse, I have to recover well.”

Vasilevskiy started 71 playoff games as Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 21 before losing to Colorado in last season's Final. He went 34-22-4 in 60 regular-season games this season but lost 12 of his final 20 outings.

“We’ll find out next year if it was too many games or just something else,” Vasilevskiy said.

Vasilevskiy's goal-against-average of 2.65 and .915 save percentage during the regular season were his worst since the 2015-16 season.

However, the Lightning has been impacted by salary-cap-related player losses over the past couple of seasons, including standout defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

“At some point will it take a toll? I'm sure it does," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of Vasilevskiy's heavy workload. “So, he's probably being a little harder on himself. You take a few months off, his body will heal. He's still a young man, keeps himself in terrific shape but the mind's got to heal and I think that will be probably be the best part there."

Vasilevskiy, 28, plans to rest for the next five to seven weeks.

“More opportunity to prepare your mind and body for the next season properly,” Vasilevskiy said. "Something we didn’t have the last few years. I don’t normally like to take too much time off, but at the same time, I understand that it’s something I need right now. Be smart next season about it, and what I have to change during the offseason, during the season just to stay more fresh.”