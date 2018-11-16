Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy out 4-6 weeks with fractured foot

Fair
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning takes a break during a stop in play in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on October 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lightning defeated the Golden Knights 3-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Tampa Bay Lightning starting goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy is out 4-6 weeks with a fractured foot.
Tough break for the Lightning. No pun intended. Sounds like Andrei Vasilevsky fractured his left foot and will be out for awhile.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 15, 2018
From today’s morning skate in Pittsburgh, Coop on Vasilevskiy. ⬇️#TBLvsPIT pic.twitter.com/Mcl15I0MPD— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 15, 2018
The 24-year-old goalie has started 13 games this season, logging a record of 9-3-1 in those games.
His backup Louis Domingue has a 3-2 record in five games this year, most recently coming off a loss to the Sabres Tuesday.
Domingue played in 12 total games for the Bolts last season and won 7 of them, posting a goals against average of 2.89.
Goaltender Eddie Pasquale has been recalled from the Syracuse Crunch.
The Lightning will look to bounce back from a two-game losing streak in Pittsburgh Thursday night.