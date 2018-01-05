Press conference scheduled to introduce Jon Gruden as new Oakland Raiders coach Tuesday

It looks like Jon Gruden will return to once again be the head coach of the Oakland Raiders after being out of coaching for 10 years, NFL.com reports.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the team is planning to introduce Gruden as their next head coach during a news conference on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to be $100 million over 10 years.
The #Raiders coaching staff under Jon Gruden will be the most expensive in @NFL history: Jon Gruden will make $100M over 10 years. Coordinators are getting 4 year deals, sources say. 2 years in Oakland, 2 in Las Vegas.