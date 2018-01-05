Press conference scheduled to introduce Jon Gruden as new Oakland Raiders coach Tuesday

WFTS Webteam
1:26 PM, Jan 5, 2018
1 hour ago

15 Dec 2001: Jon Gruden head coach of the Oakland Raiders watches hs team play the San Diego Chargers during their game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Raiders won 13-6. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT

Stephen Dunn
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It looks like Jon Gruden will return to once again be the head coach of the Oakland Raiders after being out of coaching for 10 years, NFL.com reports.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the team is planning to introduce Gruden as their next head coach during a news conference on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be $100 million over 10 years.

 

 

The previous coach Jack Del Rio was fired after the last game of the season, and Gruden is set to interview with them Monday.

He last coached for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading them to their first and only Super Bowl. However, prior to that he coached in Oakland for 4 seasons.

Since 2009, he has been a color commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Football.

The Raiders will still be in Oakland for the upcoming season before their eventual move to Las Vegas.

Rumors surrounding Gruden and coaching jobs have been swirling for years, but if all goes according to plan, he will be announced on Tuesday.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top