Hurricane Ian damage forces Rays to search for new spring training venue

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will no longer hold their 2023 spring training at Charlotte Sports Park due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a join statement released on Thursday night.

Charlotte County and the Rays stated there won't be enough time to get the park back to a suitable condition before the Rays' training is scheduled to begin.

The team is currently looking for alternative locations to accommodate them.

RECOMMENDED: Study determines the worst seat at Tropicana Field

"We are all disappointed for the residents of Charlotte County and the fans there," the statement read. "The community is in the thoughts and hearts of the Rays, and the team will continue to support recovery efforts."

Both parties said they intend to develop a restoration plan for the park in the weeks ahead.