Watch
SportsHockeyTampa Bay Lightning

PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers on May 10

The Tampa Bay Lightning took on the Florida Panthers Monday, May 10 right before their playoff series.

PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers on May 10

close-gallery
  • Erik Cernak, Markus Nutivaara-AP PHOTO- TAMPA LIGHTNING
  • Juho Lammikko, Andrei Vasilevskiy-AP PHOTO- TAMPA LIGHTNING
  • Chris Driedger, Daniel Walcott-AP PHOTO- TAMPA LIGHTNING
  • Erik Cernak, Markus Nutivaara-AP PHOTO- TAMPA LIGHTNING
  • Juho Lammikko, Andrei Vasilevskiy-AP PHOTO- TAMPA LIGHTNING1
  • Kevin Connauton, Daniel Wallcott-ap photo-tampa bay lightning

Share

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and Florida Panthers defenseman Markus Nutivaara (65) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Panthers right wing Juho Lammikko (83) reacts after scoring a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger, left, defends the goal against Tampa Bay Lightning's Daniel Walcott (85) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Lynne Sladky/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and Florida Panthers defenseman Markus Nutivaara (65) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Panthers right wing Juho Lammikko (83) reacts after scoring a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Panthers defenseman Kevin Connauton, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Daniel Walcott (85) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)Lynne Sladky/AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next