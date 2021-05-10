PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers on May 10

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and Florida Panthers defenseman Markus Nutivaara (65) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky/AP

Florida Panthers right wing Juho Lammikko (83) reacts after scoring a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky/AP

Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger, left, defends the goal against Tampa Bay Lightning's Daniel Walcott (85) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky/AP

Florida Panthers defenseman Kevin Connauton, left, and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Daniel Walcott (85) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky/AP

