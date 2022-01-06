Lightning star Nikita Kucherov returns to action Thursday after missing 32 games

The Tampa Bay Lightning are about to get a major boost: star forward Nikita Kucherov is returning to the ice Thursday to play for the first time since October.

Kuch missed 32 games due to a lower body injury, yet the Bolts find themselves at the top of the standings even after all that time. Just imagine what they can do now that the man who led the team in points last postseason is back.

The Bolts announced the news on Twitter Thursday afternoon simply saying "he's back," sending fans in the comment section into an absolute frenzy.

Kucherov's first game back is Thursday night against the Calgary Flames, a formidable opponent who find themselves third in their division.

It's also a return to AMALIE Arena where the Bolts have been red hot, going 7-0-1 in their last 8 home games.

With COVID-19 throwing a wrench into schedules these past couple years, it will also be the first time Tampa Bay faces Calgary since February of 2020.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.