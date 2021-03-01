Former NFL defenseman Louis Nix III found dead in Florida days after being reported missing

Former National Football League player Louis Nix III was found dead days after family members reported him missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to NBC News, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office pulled a silver Hyundai on Saturday from a pond near Nix's apartment that matched his car's description.

Nix's mother confirmed her son's death to several media outlets in Jacksonville, NBC News reported.

Authorities confirmed on Saturday they found Nix but did not release any other details.

ESPN reported the former Notre Dame defenseman, 29, was reported missing Wednesday.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly released a video on Twitter of his fondest memories of Nix.

According to The Associated Press, Nix spent 10 days in a hospital after being shot in December while putting air in his tires at a gas station in Jacksonville.

Nix was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014 and briefly played with the New York Giants.