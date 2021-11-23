Watch
Tom Brady tosses 2 TDs, Buccaneers beat Giants 30-10

Mark LoMoglio/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Posted at 11:30 PM, Nov 22, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New York Giants 30-10.

The Super Bowl champion Buccaneers snapped a two-game losing streak as Brady avoided dropping three in a row for the first time since 2002. Daniel Jones threw a TD pass to left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants stayed close for one half before unraveling.

Down 17-10, the Giants drove to the Buccaneers 25 on the opening drive of the third quarter before Jones was pressured and threw incomplete on fourth-and-1. Jones threw two interceptions and was sacked twice.

