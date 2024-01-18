Rams players told Baker Mayfield that Ford Field was the 'loudest thing they've ever heard'

DETROIT, Mich. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expecting another loud crowd at Ford Field when the Bucs take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mayfield said he spoke to some Los Angeles Rams players, who talked about how loud Ford Field was.

"Talking to some of those Rams guys, they said it was the loudest thing they've ever heard," Mayfield said. "We have to be completely ready for that."

During the game against the Rams last Sunday, the Lions first playoff win in more than 32 years, fans set a decibel record for Ford Field.

A report from MLive said the stadium reached 133.6 decibels, equivalent to the sound of a 747 jet engine at takeoff. The previous record was 127.6.

The loud noise also cost the Rams two crucial timeouts in the second half. Those timeouts could have been used later in the game when the Lions eventually ran out the clock.