New-look Bucs get ready for preseason opener

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers open preseason play Friday night when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the rookies, stepping onto an NFL field for the first time is a pretty big deal. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles played eight NFL seasons, seven of them with Washington. He remembers his first-ever preseason game as a rookie in 1986.

"My first preseason game actually was against Tampa Bay. I got a pick-six off of Steve DeBerg, so that helped me make the team pretty good," Bowles laughed after Wednesday's practice. "I do remember it because it was storming and raining, and we couldn’t get out of the airport that night. We had to stay overnight and then fly out the next day. I’m always fond of Tampa that way."

Bowles is eager to hit the field with a roster that includes 27 rookies. "It’s exciting—as a rookie, it’ll be exciting. It’s a matter of who manages their emotions well and who can play under the lights."

Bucs fifth-round pick SirVocea Dennis has turned heads with his play during training camp. The linebacker from Pitt smiled when he was asked if he's ready to play against someone other than his teammates.

"[Haha] It’s time to play football. It’s been too long."

Despite having an impressive camp so far, Dennis knows he has more work to do to get to where he needs to be.

"I’m gonna make mistakes. I’m a rookie, obviously. It happens. But I’m trying to go out there and limit my mistakes," Dennis explained. "Play fast, make some plays, really. The lights will be bright, but that’s when you make a play."

Cornerback Jamel Dean is entering his fifth NFL season. Tampa Bay's third-round pick in 2019 earned a contract extension this offseason, and he probably won't play much on Friday night. His message to the young players trying to make the team is very simple.

"Have fun. At the end of the day, it’s all about having fun," Dean said after practice. "You’ve been playing football, maybe your whole career, your whole life. The only difference is you’re now in the spotlight, considered a professional now. Just go out there, do what you’ve been doing all your years."

Bowles said Baker Mayfield will start the Bucs first preseason game, and Kyle Trask will start game number two against the New York Jets. John Wolford is the only other quarterback on the roster as of Thursday.

The Steelers will go with 2022 first-round pick and incumbent Kenny Pickett at QB. Head coach Mike Tomlin named him QB1 prior to week five last season.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for tomorrow night at 7 p.m.