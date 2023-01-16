International Bucs fans show no distance can calm the excitement

TAMPA, Fla. — Many people are Bucs fans because they were either raised in the Tampa Bay area or are a fan of Tom Brady. But then there are international Bucs fans, and they are on a whole different level.

Some of those diehard fans made the overseas trip to watch the Bucs take on the Cowboys in super wildcard weekend, including David Cambridge.

“The NFL in the sun, why would you follow any other team than the Buccaneers,” explained Cambridge.

Others like Carsten Neubauer, who lives in Germany, will turn their sleep schedules upside down just to watch the game.

“That’s Tuesday morning at 2 o’clock we are already looking forward to it – that’s a lot of coffee, I tell you,” said Carsten Neubauer.

Carsten told ABC Action News that the fan base is growing in Germany thanks to the game in the Fall and social media because they are spread out across the country.

“We technically watch the game together. We share some WhatsApp groups and other social media; so it is more like a virtual being together,” said Carsten.

David, on the other hand, said there are 500-plus members in the Bucs UK group.

And it is a real family affair for these fans. Michael and Harrison made the trip from the UK together.

“Spending time with my son really, what’s better time can you have than taking your son away for a few days to the NFL which he enjoys,” Michael said.

In Germany, Carsten and Timo are both excited to share their love for the Bucs with their daughters.

“The first time I went to the stadium with my daughter, I was all choked up to introduce her to my life, my fandom,” explained Timo.

Whether inside the stadium or thousands of miles away, we are all ready for an epic game.