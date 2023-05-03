Buccaneers top pick Calijah Kancey excited to play in his own backyard

TAMPA — It's been a whirlwind week for Buccaneers first round draft pick Calijah Kancey. The former University of Pittsburgh standout has always loved football, but he said his younger self would've had doubts if you told him he'd make it to the NFL.

"I wouldn’t have believed you. But I definitely would've continued to play football," Kancey said after his introductory press conference. "From the first day I put on a helmet and some cleats, I loved it. I never had to get forced to go back to practice. I never missed a practice, or anything. So that’s how I knew football was everything for me."

The former University of Pittsburgh defensive lineman was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team all-American last season. But he wasn't always keen on playing defense. Kancey admits that he wanted to be more of a flashy offensive player.

"I always thought I was a skill player, just because I was fast. I’m like, I’m not looking at a lineman. He’s not athletic enough," Kancey joked. His idols were the exact opposites of the position that took him to the NFL. "Definitely Reggie Bush, Michael Vick, Randy Moss. I used to watch a lot of those guys," he added before admitting he played a lot of "Madden" football video games as a kid.

Kancey, a Miami native, said playing his college ball at Pitt wasn't a big problem. But he couldn't be happier to play his pro ball within driving distance of his hometown.

"It’s definitely better to be closer. I’m in my own backyard. I’m right down the street. And I’m happy. I’m excited. I’m ready to work."

At 6'1" and 280 pounds, Kancey's considered a little undersized as a defensive tackle by some scouts. But he doesn't pay much attention to what other people consider. His formula is simple.

"Continue to prove myself right and not prove anyone else wrong," Kancey said.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Lichty thought Kancey could be taken before the 19th pick, but they let out a big sigh of relief when he was still available in their draft slot.

Bowles added that they're not going to talk about Kancey's size or mention him with other defensive tackles like fellow Pitt star and future hall-of-famer Aaron Donald.

"We’re not comparing him to anybody. I think he’s going to make his own name," Bowles said. "It makes us quicker up front. It makes us very versatile. He can do a lot of things across the line of scrimmage."

One place Bucs fans might run into Kancey off the field is at Busch Gardens. An admitted park enthusiast, Calijah said he used to be a big fan of big heights, but now he's a bigger fan of cooling off with the water rides.

"I used to be roller coasters. Now, I like water rides," Kancey said with a grin. "When I was younger, I would get on the Sheikra, and everything. But now I cannot do it. I’m sorry, haha!"

The Bucs host rookie minicamp May 12th and 13th.