Buccaneers release kicker Chandler Catanzaro after two more missed field goals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut kicker Chandler Catanzaro just one day after he missed two field goals against the Washington Redskins and signed former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos.

Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes and thank you @buccaneers for the birthday present!!



Obrigado a todos pelos parabéns e obrigado ao @buccaneers pelo presentão!! pic.twitter.com/rT83evicvn — Cairo Santos (@cairosantos19) November 13, 2018

We have waived K Chandler Catanzaro.#GoBucshttps://t.co/ibD5u3gZvE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 12, 2018

Dirk Koetter said that the Bucs haven't officially released Catanzaro yet, that they're doing their due diligence on another kicker. Sources tell us that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the plan is still to release him. https://t.co/YlumncK9Mj — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 12, 2018

Buccaneers cut kicker Chandler Catanzaro after two misses Sunday https://t.co/9wflh69Rdw — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 12, 2018

Initially coach Dirk Koetter said Catanzaro had not been released, but the move was made official by the team a couple of hours later.

The Bucs kicking woes continued Sunday when Catanzaro missed field goals from 30 and 48 yards out in the loss to Washington.

He was 31st in the league, making 11 of 15 field goals. He also has missed four extra points in nine games this year.

Catanzaro was signed to a three-year deal this offseason worth $9.75 million.

The Buccaneers have had nine different kickers since 2009, which is tied with the Chargers for the most in the league, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Tampa Bay has a record of 3-6 this season and there is no word yet on who would replace Catanzaro at kicker. The Bucs travel to The Meadowlands next to play the New York Giants.