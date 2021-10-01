Brady eyes record books in return to New England Sunday night

This Sunday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in one of the most highly anticipated Week 4 games in NFL history.

In primetime on Sunday night football, Tom Brady returns to New England for the first time since leaving to come to the Bucs.

In his long and storied career, Brady has beat every single team in the NFL...except one. He has never beat the New England Patriots, nor has he played against them since he was there almost his entire career.

If he and the Bucs can get the win on Sunday, Brady will become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to eat every team in the league.

But that's not the only record at stake. The Bucs QB needs only 68 pass yards to break Drew Brees' all-time record of 80,358.

Aside from the records, it's also a big game for the Bucs as they look to rebound from a tough loss against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Tampa Bay will also be looking forward to the debut of newly acquired Richard-Sherman. The 5-time Pro-Bowl cornerback signed with the Bucs this week and will be active for Sunday's game.

The Bucs secondary is depleted with Jamel Dean ruled out and Sean Murphy-Bunting still suffering from an elbow injury.

As for Tampa Bay's other major injuries, tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will be game time decisions.

On the Patriots' side of the ball, rookie quarterback Mac Jones will hope to get the Pats back to .500 after losing 28-13 to the New Orleans Saints last week.

ESPN reports that the average ticket price to see this game in person is $1,101, which ranks among the most expensive tickets for any sporting event in Boston-area history according to Vivid Seats.

And while there is an immense level of buzz and hype surrounding the return of both Brady and Gronk to Foxborough, the Bucs have been business as usual this week in practice, making it clear they will be ready and focused on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. from Gillette Stadium.