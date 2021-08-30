USF Football to start 2021 season on challenging note Thursday

The University of South Florida football program is looking toward the future after a dismal 2020 campaign.

The team won just one game in coach Jeff Scott's first season at the helm, but the team is optimistic for a much better 2021.

In Coach Scott's second year, he'll have something he didn't have in year one: a full spring and summer with his squad, not so heavily impacted by COVID-19.

This season will also feature a consistent starting quarterback. Sophomore Cade Fortin was named the starting QB last week as Jordan McCloud transferred in the offseason.

But the defense will also need to turn things around this year. Last season, USF ranked 94th nationally in total defense (441.4 yards per game allowed), 106th in rushing defense (212.3), 60th in passing yards allowed (229.1), 125th in team sacks (seven overall, 0.78 per game) and 120th in third-down conversion percentage (50 percent).

USF came into camp this year with 29 transfers, some of which are part of a USF secondary that is being touted.

But getting in the win column to start the season is easier said than done. The Bulls kick off the season on the road against NC State before coming home to play the University of Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

NC State finished last season at 8-4, with seven wins in the ACC. The Bulls come into the game as 18 point underdogs.

Fans will be able to watch that game Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.