Busy Buccaneers sign three more players

TAMPA — The Buccaneers had a busy Thursday. Tampa Bay signed three players to new contracts.

One of the newly-signed is 30-year-old defensive lineman William Gholston. The Bucs former fourth-round pick is preparing for his tenth NFL season.

"It’s good that it’s not a remodel and just a re-load. I’m glad to be a part of that," Gholston said after signing. "Just to be able to be with this group of guys again. With the leadership that we have and the caliber players that we have. I know we’re going to add some more talent. I think it’s gonna be good. I think we got a shot at runnin’ it."

The Bucs traded for Patriots guard Shaq Mason, whose full name is Shaquille Olajuwon Mason. He was named after two of the best centers in NBA history. Mason's only 6'1," which is small by offensive lineman standards.

"I’m a short offensive lineman," Mason laughed. "I didn’t get that from my namesake, but I think everything worked out well."

Mason, 28, played five seasons with Tom Brady in New England. He knows exactly what to expect when the best quarterback of all time takes the field.

"You see the standard he holds himself to," Mason added. "Whether you want to or not, you naturally uphold yourself to a higher standard and higher level of execution as well, simply just from being around the guy."

Tampa Bay also signed veteran defensive back Logan Ryan. He was also a teammate of Brady's in New England from 2013 through 2016. He moved on to Tennessee, where he intercepted Brady's final pass in a Patriots uniform and returned it for a touchdown. He joked that there's no reason to rub it in.

"He’s got a good memory. So I’m sure he remembers," Ryan said. I don’t remind him. We move on. But I know he remembers that play."

The Bucs signed Ryan, 31, after the Giants released him this offseason.