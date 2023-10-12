Bucs' William Gholston surprises cancer patients at Hope Lodge in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — To the surprise of patients and their caregivers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston visited the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Tampa on Tuesday.

Gholston joined comedian Ricky Smith, who has been touring Hope Lodge facilities nationwide and hosting pop-up parties for the guests staying there.

Smith is also the founder of Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere.

"That's why the message is always just be kind. If you're being kind, it doesn't matter who is receiving this or that," said Smith.

Hope Lodges provides a free place to stay for people facing cancer and their caregivers when cancer treatment is far away.

The Tampa location, which opened in 2002, offers 40 guest rooms near treatment centers in the area.