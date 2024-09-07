Bucs veterans and young players ready to kick off the 2024 season

The Buccaneers open the regular season on Sunday when they host the Washington Commanders. Rookie center Graham Barton will be making his first career start for Tampa Bay. Bucs general manager Jason Licht said they want Barton to be their center for the future, and the first-round pick is ready to prove that the Bucs made the right choice.

"I think everything heightens – attention to detail heightens, multiplicity of looks heightens," Barton said when talking about adjusting to the pro game. "It just kind of – you take it up a notch and I think I’m doing just that and learning more in depth and [I’m] just excited for what it brings."

Barton's going against a team that knows he's the "new guy" playing one of the most important positions on the offensive line.

"[I have] a lot of respect for what I’ve seen so far of them on tape, so we’re excited. It’s going to present a unique challenge for us, but I think we’re ready," he added. "We’re going to prepare throughout the week and see what we can do on Sunday."

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. admits that preparing for week one is a little different because teams usually don't show their entire playbook in the preseason.

"The first few games where you go against teams- they show one thing in the preseason, come out those first few games and you kinda don’t know what they’re gonna come out- So you gotta rely on your fundamentals and whatever coverage that you’re in," Winfield said after practice. "That’s the tough part about these first few games."

Winfield was named a team captain- along with quarterback Baker Mayfield, receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David, defensive lineman Vita Vea, and left tackle Tristan Wirfs. He also signed a four-year, $84.1 million contract this offseason, but don't expect Winfield to be content.

"If anything, it made me hungrier. My goal every year is to be better than I was the year before," he added. "I’m hungry, and I’m still out here trying to get it."

Evans is entering his 11th NFL season. He's played his entire career with Tampa Bay and signed a two-year, $52 million deal this offseason. Evans says loves taking time appreciate in what the game of football has meant to him throughout his life.

"I love watching high school kids and helping those kids out. I train with a lot of high school kids – receivers specifically – in the offseason," Evans grinned. "Some DBs, but specifically receivers, and it’s cool to watch them and their seasons now. I’m following them, following the guys I trained with in college – I just love the game. I love what it can do for people, and I love it overall. Even with the fans – it just brings people together, so I love the game."

The Buccaneers and Commanders kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.