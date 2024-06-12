Bucs' Mayfield, White continue to absorb offense

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the media for the first time since the start of this week's mandatory minicamp.

Tampa Bay signed his former University of Oklahoma teammate, Sterling Shepard, to a one-year deal this week. Shepard, 31, has been slowed by injury in his career. But Mayfield is thrilled to add another Sooner in the locker room.

"He’s looking for a fresh start. Obviously, I can relate to that part. It’s great to have him here," Mayfield said after Wednesday's practice. "He’s a great guy that’s always got a smile on his face. Works his tail off. He brings a little juice when it comes to the mental side of things. One of the long-time friends. Yeah, good to have him back."

Tampa Bay's surrounded Mayfield with a talent core of receivers and offensive lineman, but Mayfield is quick to point out that talent only carries a team so far.

"That’s why we’re working our tails off right now. To get this whole thing down and get on the same page," he added. "It’s definitely a great group to be surrounded by. And obviously, offensive line, too. Having some of those same guys, new additions. Right now, it’s a really good feel of how everybody works and works together."

Bucs running back Rachaad White is learning a new offense under Liam Coen, who's his third offensive coordinator in his three NFL seasons. The adjustment is never as easy as it sounds, but White's confident that everyone will get on the same page.

"This offense is hard, though," White admits. "Like Baker [Mayfield] said, it isn’t easy, but he does a great job, Baker, of staying the course and trying to get us in the right play, and leading all of us on offense. We follow his lead."

Mayfield's learning his second offense in as many seasons with Tampa Bay. He says June minicamp is one of the most important stretches of the offseason schedule.

"That’s why you put stuff on tape. You learn from your mistakes and the good stuff. You can tell, our guys are starting to figure it out," Mayfield added. "That’s what you really want to have at this point of the offseason to where you kind of master it a little bit, and then you come back and start from scratch during training camp. Re-install everything to where guys kind of have a little knowledge of it, and you go from there."

Mandatory minicamp ends Thursday.

Linebacker Randy Gregory was a no-show for the second day in a row. The day one absence has been officially labeled "unexcused." Head coach Todd Bowles was asked about Gregory's status after missing day two, and if he's had any further communication with Gregory.

"I'm just going to coach the guys that's here, and we'll deal with- like I said, as it goes on. But we're fine with the guys we have here," Bowles said. "I'm going to coach the guys we have here and deal with that when we have to deal with it."

The Bucs signed Gregory, 31, to a one-year deal this offseason. He could be subject to fines of around $100,000 if he misses all three days of camp. Gregory is suing the NFL and the Denver Broncos over fines charged for positive THC tests.

