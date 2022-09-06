Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles completes his degree, 37 years after leaving for pro football

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has earned a Bachelor's Degree from Mount St. Mary's University, 37 years after leaving college to pursue a professional football career.

Last week, Bowles completed the requirements for a bachelor of science in youth and community development.

Bowles began his education journey at St. Mary's in the summer of 2020 after Bowles's longtime agent and Mount St. Mary alumnus, Anthony Agone, suggested he reach out to the university about completing his degree through their Center for Accelerated and Adult Education.

“Completing my degree was something I had always wanted to do over the years because it was something I had promised my mother when I went to play in the NFL, and I wanted to follow through on that promise,” said Bowles.

“Over the years, as I became a father, it became something I wanted to do in order to set a proper example for my sons as they continue on their educational paths. I have also worked pretty extensively with children through my various community projects, and I felt it was important to show them they can achieve whatever they set their mind to,” he added.

Bowles’ professors described him as a pleasure to teach and work with, noting that he was "consistently engaged, responsive, and hard-working.

“Todd’s success in football, both on the field as a player and on the sidelines as a coach, is not at all surprising given his work ethic and attention to detail. These same traits were evident in his assignments,” said Director and Associate Professor of Human Services Timothy Wolfe, Ph.D.

Bowles shared similar praise about his experience with the faculty and staff at St. Mary's during his time in the program.

“I am extremely appreciative of the faculty and the administration at Mount St. Mary’s for helping me navigate through what seemed like a daunting task when I started this journey,” said Bowles.

Bowles plans to attend the university’s commencement in May 2023.