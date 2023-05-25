Bucs Godwin is grateful to be back at OTAs

TAMPA, Fla. — NFL veterans usually don't attend all their organized team activities.

"OTAs" are a series of ten preseason workouts that begin in May. They're considered voluntary, but it's the only time players and coaches can work on the field together before mandatory workouts in June and training camp in July.

While older players usually skip some or all of the OTAs, Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin showed up on day one—and he plans on staying. Godwin missed all of the OTAs last year while rehabbing a torn ACL.

"It’s like you’re a kid that got in trouble, and you’re watching all your friends outside, playing and having fun," Godwin joked after practice. "To be out here now, it’s a blessing. It was a lot of hard work. Like you said, I took some much-needed rest right after the season. But I’m feeling really good. I feel really good with where I’m at."

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles wasn't surprised to see Godwin, 27, getting on the field and making up for lost time.

"It’s great for him. He needs the work. The young guys need to see somebody that’s done it, but they’re all learning a new offense, so they’re doing it at the same time," Bowles said. "But his professionalism and a lot of guys that are around here, their professionalism helps out."

Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. were among a handful of veterans who attended early workouts.

New offensive coordinator Dave Canales is installing a new system, and Godwin said he wants to get a jump start on his new playbook.

"I don’t like feeling like being rushed to learn something," Godwin explained. "I don’t want to get here during training camp and be like, 'What’s this? What’s that?' When everybody’s here, I want to be one of the guys who’s like, 'This is how we do things.'”

Godwin will also be catching passes from a new starting quarterback, which could be free-agent signee Baker Mayfield. Mayfield said he's happy to have a guy like Godwin running routes in this offense.

"He’s got that fearlessness to run across the middle and make these catches and go out and dig people in in the blocking game," Mayfield added. "That’s the greatest part about this system is it puts people in positions to keep the defense off guard."

Godwin said he's definitely made progress since last season, but he's not quite where he wants to be—yet.

"I think I’m very close to it. I feel like a lot of my explosion is coming back. I feel very comfortable with the things that I’m working on," the seventh-year pro said. "It feels really good to be able to have the opportunity to work on my skill development this offseason, as opposed to just working to rehab an injury."

Mandatory minicamp runs June 13 through 15.