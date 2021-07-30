Brady, Bucs push through a shaky Friday

TAMPA — The reviews of Friday's Buccaneers practice weren't good.

"It was just a horse sh-- practice," head coach Bruce Arians said.

Added quarterback Tom Brady, "We had a really sh-- practice. I’m not feeling great about what we did today."

One year ago this week, the Bucs were working out at home and running drills at Berkeley Prep High School. Now the Bucs need to take advantage of a full training camp.

"We realize we’re starting at the bottom with everybody else," Brady said. "Gotta climb our way up. Gotta put the work in. It’s training camp. It’s a grind. Gotta grind through. We’re gonna have bad days. Gonna have good days. Gotta come out tomorrow with more urgency and get the job done."

Brady played all of last season with torn MCL in his left knee. Now he's back to 100%, and he's happy to have rehab in the rear view mirror.

"I mean it was not my favorite offseason of all time," Brady joked. "It’s kind of a long, arduous offseason when you go through rehab like that. Happy to be back to work."

Brady's teammates don't think the future hall of famer has missed a beat.

"I think he’s always getting better, which is crazy, to see how far along he is in his career," receiver Scotty Miller said Friday. "But I think he’s had a great camp so far. He really understands the offense. I think he’s going to have a huge year."

The Bucs will start practicing in full pads for the first time on Saturday morning.