Blaine Gabbert continues to lock down the backup QB role for Buccaneers

TAMPA — The reigning Super Bowl Champions had a very busy offseason. The Buccaneers had a boat parade, a visit to the White House, and a Super Bowl ring ceremony. Back-up quarterback Blaine Gabbert's offseason was even busier.

The 31-year-old also got married. Gabbert said the last few months went by quickly, but that isn't a bad thing.

"The season went late, thankfully. That was awesome," Gabbert said after practice. "And then I got married, and before you know it training camp was here. Got a couple rings this offseason, which was great. I know my wife sure enjoyed it."

Tampa Bay signed the former 10th overall pick to a one-year contract this offseason. Gabbert's embraced his role as backup, and head coach Bruce Arians has faith in his ability to stay consistent.

"Blaine’s steady. He’s got all the talent in the world," Arians said. "Sometimes he tries to throw it in a pigeon hole to see if he can get it in there, but I like where Blaine’s at. I trust him."

Arians is brutally honest when talking about the performance of all his players. Gabbert knows there's a championship standard for back-ups as well as starters.

"He never minces words. He kinda calls it how it is, and we understand that," added Gabbert. "Just puts pressure on us to perform. Because we an extremely talented group of guys."

The group of guys in the quarterback room is a unique mix. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old. Gabbert and fellow backup Ryan Griffin are both 31, and rookie Kyle Trask is 23.

"You cover all the bases, which is unheard-of," Gabbert said. "I remember being a rookie, and it was Luke McCown and I. And it was like an eight-year vet and a rookie. There’s a lot of experience in that room. A lot of good stories to be told with [QB Coach Clyde Christensen], and [Assistant Coach Tom Moore], and [Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich]. So we have a great time together."

Tom Brady is expected to start Saturday's preseason opener against Cincinnati. Head coach Bruce Arians said he'd only play a series or two, and added that field conditions due to potential rainfall would dictate playing time for the entire roster.