Tampa Bay Rays fans will see big safety changes at Tropicana Field this year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays fans will see major changes -- both serious and tasty -- at Tropicana Field when the World Series runners-up take on the Yankees in this weekend's home-opening series.

Only 9,000 fans maximum will be allowed at each game.

Friday's home opener against the Yankees is sold-out, but tickets are available for all other games. Tickets are sold in socially distant "pods," from 1-person pods all the way up to 6-people pods.

Tickets will be entirely paperless and instead stored and scanned on your mobile devices.

Masks are mandatory everywhere at the Trop, except when eating in your ticketed seats.

No bags are permitted in the stadium, except diaper and medical bags. That's meant to keep crowds from getting thick at entrances and exits.

To further expedite entry, security will be contactless this year. You don't have to take anything out of your pockets.

In tastier news, Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs will have a new stand in the venue, as will St. Petersburg favorites Pacific Counter's poke bowls and Beans & Barlour's boozy ice cream.

