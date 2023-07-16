Start of Rays' series finale against Royals delayed to 3:10 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — The start of the Tampa Bay Rays' series finale against the Kansas City Royals has been delayed to 3:10 p.m. due to rain.

Rain rain go away we'd like to play some baseball today 🎶🌧️



*New start time of 3:10 for today's series finale pic.twitter.com/Ct0X5tCCYy — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 16, 2023

The Rays had a game scheduled for Friday night against the Royals in Kansas City, their first game back from the All-Star break, but that one was postponed because of major thunderstorms across the Kansas City area.

The teams played a split doubleheader Saturday to make up for Friday's postponed game. Tampa Bay won both matchups.

The Rays enter the last game of a three-game series in first place in the American League at 60-35, two games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.