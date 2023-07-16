Watch Now
Start of Rays' series finale against Royals delayed to 3:10 p.m.

Posted at 2:22 PM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 14:22:09-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The start of the Tampa Bay Rays' series finale against the Kansas City Royals has been delayed to 3:10 p.m. due to rain.

The Rays had a game scheduled for Friday night against the Royals in Kansas City, their first game back from the All-Star break, but that one was postponed because of major thunderstorms across the Kansas City area.

The teams played a split doubleheader Saturday to make up for Friday's postponed game. Tampa Bay won both matchups.

The Rays enter the last game of a three-game series in first place in the American League at 60-35, two games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.

