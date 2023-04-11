Rays beat Red Sox, remain undefeated and extend historic win streak to 10-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays remain undefeated with a win against the Boston Red Sox Monday evening.

In beating Boston, the Rays became the first major league team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to open a season with 10 straight wins.

In the contest against the Red Sox, a solo homer from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning was the difference maker and the only run scored by either team.

Lowe homered for the third straight game, sending a one-out pitch from Chris Martin (0-1) into the right-field stands.

Leading up to the tenth straight win, the Rays were the first team to win its first nine games since the 2003 Kansas City Royals.

Ahead of the game, fans entered Tropicana Field with an elevated level of excitement, which they hope will continue as the Rays chase MLB history.

“I’m impressed by all the players," said Lues Escobar, a Rays fan. "They’re working so hard and together.”

“I think the difference between last season and this season is that this season they seem a little bit more focused," added his friend, Francisco Santiago. "There’s a different energy of just like them just being, you know, serious and just getting the job done.”

In the Monday night matchup of the AL's top two scoring teams, pitching and defense prevailed.

Through ten games, this was the Rays' first win by fewer than four runs. The Rays fell one short of the 1939 New York Yankees, the most recent team to win 10 consecutive games by four or more runs at any point in a season.

The all-time best start to a season is 13-0 by the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.

Even if they don't match or exceed that record, fans like Santiago thinks think fan interest in the team will continue to grow — and more seats at Tropicana Field will be consistently filled — if the Rays' success continues.

“I think there will be lots of people coming out if they keep it going," he said. "There will definitely be lots of people coming out.”

The Rays continue the four-game series against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at Tropicana Field.