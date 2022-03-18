Rays, other Grapefruit League teams start spring training games Friday

The smell of spring is in the air as we finally have baseball back. After months of uncertainty amid a lockout, spring training is finally here and we return to our baseball norms.

The spring is slightly delayed, but teams will still have a couple of weeks to get some games in before the regular season. The Tampa Bay Rays spring begins Friday with a game against the division rival Boston Red Sox, who started their spring training Thursday. To minimize travel, the Rays will only be playing in southwest Florida this spring.

Tampa Bay will have right-hander Chris Mazza on the mound. He appeared in 14 games for the Rays in 2021 and actually spent time with the Red Sox in 2020. On the other side of things the Sox will turn to former Ray Nathan Eovaldi, who is coming off one of his best seasons.

This early in spring, we likely won't see either pitcher go more than a couple of innings. We also likely won't see very many normal starters, if any, in the lineup.

This time of year is really more for evaluating prospects and making roster decisions and less for wins and losses.

Tickets for the Rays vs. Red Sox Friday game are still available, and some are as cheap as $6.

You can see the full Rays schedule HERE.