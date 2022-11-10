Watch Now
Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier

AP Photo/Chris O&#39;Meara
The AstroTurf at Tropicana Field is shown in this ultra wide angle lens photo before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 13:47:11-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday.

Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games.

The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-year contract, was expected after Kiermaier was limited by to 63 games this year. He last played on July 9 in Cincinnati and had season-ending surgery on his left hip in August.

Kiermaier, a Gold Glove winner in 2015, 2016 and 2019, hit .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs this year. He appeared in 29 postseason game for the Rays, batting .220 with four homers and 11 RBIs.

