Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has partially torn UCL, MRI shows

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA: Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays throws a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on April 16, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 15, 2021
Tampa Bay Rays ace pitcher Tyler Glasnow has a partially torn UCL and a flexor strain, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday.

He says the plan for now is to try to rehab the injury to avoid Tommy John surgery and eventually return, but it's not the news the Rays were hoping for.

Glasnow left Monday's game against the White Sox due to elbow pain and the MRI results came in Tuesday afternoon.

The Rays ace was 5-2 with a 2.68 ERA through 14 starts this season.

The 27-year-old pitcher has struck out 123 batters and has a strikeout to walk ratio of 4.56 for the season.

The loss of Glasnow comes as the Tampa Bay Rays have been soaring in the first half of the regular season. The Rays have won 24 of its last 29 games, including winning 16 of 17 games to end the month of May. As of Tuesday, the Rays have the best record in baseball at 43-24 on the season and three games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.

He was sent to the IL and Mike Brosseau was brought up as the corresponding roster move.

The Rays continue their series in Chicago against the White Sox Tuesday night.

