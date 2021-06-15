Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has partially torn UCL, MRI shows

Tampa Bay Rays ace pitcher Tyler Glasnow has a partially torn UCL and a flexor strain, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain. The plan for now is to try to rehab the injury to avoid Tommy John and eventually return, but it’s a brutal blow for Glasnow, who’s been phenomenal, and the MLB-best Rays. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2021

He says the plan for now is to try to rehab the injury to avoid Tommy John surgery and eventually return, but it's not the news the Rays were hoping for.

Glasnow left Monday's game against the White Sox due to elbow pain and the MRI results came in Tuesday afternoon.

The Rays ace was 5-2 with a 2.68 ERA through 14 starts this season.

The 27-year-old pitcher has struck out 123 batters and has a strikeout to walk ratio of 4.56 for the season.

The loss of Glasnow comes as the Tampa Bay Rays have been soaring in the first half of the regular season. The Rays have won 24 of its last 29 games, including winning 16 of 17 games to end the month of May. As of Tuesday, the Rays have the best record in baseball at 43-24 on the season and three games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.

He was sent to the IL and Mike Brosseau was brought up as the corresponding roster move.

The Rays continue their series in Chicago against the White Sox Tuesday night.