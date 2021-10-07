Watch
PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox, ALDS Game 1

The Tampa Bay Rays took on the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena celebrates his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Manuel Margot makes a catch against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena motions to his dugout after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena motions to his dugout after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz watches his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates his third-inning home run against the Boston Red Sox with teammates and fans in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe fields a grounder by Boston Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber, who singled during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz (23) points upward after scoring on his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, left, gives starting pitcher Shane McClanahan a pat on the head after the top of the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco watches his RBI double during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena scores a run in the first inning against Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, left, in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz watches his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz follows through on an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz in action during Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: Associated Press

