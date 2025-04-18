Aiming to build on recent draft success, Buccaneers could focus on defense in first round

TAMPA, Fla. — Successful drafts have helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stay on top in the NFC South for the first half of this decade.

They need to add more talent to keep them ahead of the pack.

The Bucs hold the 19th pick in the first round of the NFL draft and will likely target defensive help. They already have a dynamic offense led by Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Bucky Irving.

General manager Jason Licht and his staff have done an outstanding job evaluating players since selecting Evans with the first pick in his first draft in 2014. All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, defensive tackle Vita Vea, wide receiver Chris Godwin and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are among their best picks.

They chose several players who performed well as rookies in last year's draft, including Irving, center Graham Barton, wide receiver Jalen McMillan and safety Tykee Smith.

Now it's time to do it again.

"We knew that we had a special group of guys — the individuals, but you still never know until you get out there and they start playing," Licht said of last year's class.

Need

Edge rusher, cornerback and linebacker are Tampa Bay's biggest needs. Coach Todd Bowles has stressed the importance of putting pressure on quarterbacks without having to blitz. The addition of two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick in free agency could be a significant boost if he plays as he did between 2020-23 when he had double-digit sacks four straight seasons.

But signing Reddick doesn't preclude the Bucs from seeking an edge in the first round. Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. went to Tampa Bay in the AP mock draft.

Drafting edge rushers is one area that's been a problem for the Buccaneers. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (32nd overall pick, 2021) had just 15 sacks in four seasons and signed with Cleveland in free agency. Logan Hall (33rd overall pick, 2022) has 8 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons.

Don't need

The Buccaneers don't need starters on offense but could add players for depth. Though they seem set at wide receiver with Evans, Godwin, McMillan and veteran Sterling Shepard, Licht didn't rule out another playmaker. Evans turns 32 in August and Godwin is coming off a major ankle injury.

"We're not going to overlook that position at all if everything falls that way for us," Licht said.

Finding finds

Licht's specialty has been the middle rounds.

Irving, McMillan, Smith, defensive lineman YaYa Diaby, running back Rachaad White, tight end Cade Otton and cornerback Zyon McCollum are among the key players the Buccaneers have drafted in the third or fourth rounds over the past three seasons.

"We've had some good production," Licht said. "My staff and the coaches have done a great job. The last three years — I would say combined, those drafts were elite when you put them all — add them all together. We want to try to keep doing it. It doesn't always work out that way but keep doing it. I think this particular draft just seems it be a little bit more leveled out, which I'm excited about. I'm not saying that's something I don't like about this draft. It's something I do like about the draft."