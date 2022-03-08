Watch
Aaron Rodgers reportedly staying with the Green Bay Packers

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. It was Rodgers' 443 touchdown pass as a member of the Green Bay Packers breaking Brett Favre's team record. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 12:35:36-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is reportedly set to come back to play for the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora and Jonathan Jones reported that the reigning NFL MVP agreed to a 4-year, $200 million deal.

But according to Rodgers' friend Pat McAfee of “The Pat McAfee Show,” said there is "no deal in place."

McAfee said news of it being a 4-year, $200 million deal "is not accurate."

If reports of the deal are true, Rodgers could be the highest-paid player in NFL history, Rapoport reported.

The Packers nor Rodgers have confirmed the news.

Rodgers is set to make an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" at noon Tuesday.

Rodgers just wrapped his 17th season with the Green Bay Packers, winning NFL MVP for a historic fourth time.

The California native owns the Packers franchise record for passing touchdowns (449) and has thrown just 93 interceptions across his 14 seasons as a starter.

Rodgers' sole Super Bowl win came in the 2010 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This story was first reported by TMJ4.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

