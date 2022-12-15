6-7 Buccaneers confident heading into home stretch

TAMPA — Each week, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady talks to a handful of opposing players who tell him they watched the 23-year NFL veteran when they were growing up. Last week, 49ers defensive back Dre Greenlaw intercepted Brady during San Francisco's 35-7 rout of Tampa Bay. But Brady, 45, stayed on the field and talked to a few 49ers players. He even autographed Greenlaw's interception ball.

"You always kinda look up to everyone who’s done it really well. It’s nice to be in that position," Brady said after Thursday's practice. "Hopefully, I can leave a positive impression on those guys. I prefer not to do it with an interception ball (haha). It’s a good ball to keep. If I’m him, I probably be doing the same thing."

The Bucs are 6-7 this season, but they still sit in first place in the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are both 5-8. New Orleans is 4-9. It's not a shiny first place, but it's where you want to be heading into week 15.

"We’ve got four games to try and improve, win football games, and try and get in the tournament. That’s really how we’re approaching it," said Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. "Great opportunity for us to get some things turned around, get some things fixed, get ourselves rolling."

Brady admits the Bucs aren't doing a lot of things well, but they are laser-focused on goals that are still ahead of them.

"There’s no lack of quit. There’s no lack of fight. Guys are practicing their a** off," Brady added. "We’re trying to work hard to make the right improvements. Every day you’re challenged in this sport. You get up every day and your body feels a certain way. Your mind and your confidence. Now you gotta go coordinate that with everyone else’s body and confidence and attitude. You’re trying to string together special teams, offense, defense. There’s a lot to do."

Even though there's a lot to do, Brady says the Bucs have time to do what needs to be done.

"It’s not over in Week 13. That’s why you play all 17 weeks. So that’s what we’re doing."

The Bucs host the Bengals Sunday at 4:25. Cincinnati is 9-4 overall, and they're currently riding a five-game winning streak.